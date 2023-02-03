DeSantis Admin Moves To Revoke Liquor License Of Venue That Allowed Kids To See ‘Sexual’ Drag Show

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration moved to revoke an Orlando venue’s liquor license after it allowed minors to attend a “sexual” drag performance, according to a complaint filed by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco.

The department said Friday that the venue, The Plaza Live, operated by the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation, violated Florida statute and that the department would move, therefore, to “enter a penalty revoking [its] license,” according to the complaint. The decision came after the DeSantis administration warned in December it would revoke the venue’s liquor license if it did not age-restrict its “A Drag Queen Christmas” show which featured “sexual” acts. (RELATED: Florida Department Launches Investigation Into ‘All-Ages’ Christmas-Themed Drag Show)

“Governor DeSantis stands to protect the innocence of children, and the governor always follows through when he says he will do something,” DeSantis press secretary Bryan Griffin told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Children as young as 6 years old were permitted in the audience despite the warning, according to the complaint.

The department alleged the venue’s advertisement of the event, which reportedly read it was for “all ages,” did not disclose the sexual content of the show. While the venue posted a sign at its entrance that “some may think the context is not appropriate for under 18,” the text was “barely visible” and used “small font,” according to the complaint.

The drag show featured skits including “Screwdolph the Red-Nippled Reindeer,” the use of fake breasts and female genitalia, “intentionally” mooning the audience and “stimulating masturbation,” the complaint read. The performers also changed the lyrics to popular Christmas songs to allude to sexual acts.

In a rendition of “All I want for Christmas is my two front teeth,” performers reportedly sang “I’ll sit on his lap, he can put his milk and cookies all between my gap.”

Performers also swapped the lines of “Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer” to read “you know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen Vomit and Stupid and Dildo and Dicks-in…,” “Screwdolph the Red-Nippled Reindeer, had a very shiny bust…” and “then one soggy Christmas Eve Santa came to say ‘Screwdolph with your nipples so bright won’t you guide my sleigh tonight.’”

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation and the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

