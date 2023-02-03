‘It’s Embarrassing For Our Sport’: Duke Women’s Basketball Coach Kara Lawson Claims They Played With Men’s Ball At FSU

Duke Blue Devils head coach Kara Lawson (who quite frankly sounds like a whiner who took an L to me) is claiming that her team, as well as the Florida State Seminoles, were playing with a men’s basketball during the first half of their game Jan. 29.

The Blue Devils, who are ranked No. 16 in the nation, took a 70-57 loss to the Noles in Tallahassee — resulting in the team’s second loss in the ACC this season. Duke played the Pittsburgh Panthers Feb. 2, getting a 53-44 win, and after the game in the press conference, that’s when she decided to speak out on the matter.

“This would never happen in a men’s game. This would never happen. It’s embarrassing for our sport,” Lawson said, according to the Associated Press.

Apparently, the circumference of a women’s basketball is around an inch smaller than that of a men’s basketball, and it’s also usually two ounces lighter.

"Let me be clear: Florida State beat us. They beat us playing with a men's ball in the first half and a women's ball in the second half. But I can't say if we'd have played with a women's ball in the first half and the second half that we would have won. But they can't say that either," Lawson said.

Lawson said that the Duke players were "complaining about the ball" throughout the first half.

I mean, for goodness sake, look at these numbers from the game.

Duke went 7-for-34 from the field in the first half, and wasn't much better at 12-for-38 in the second. In total, they went 19-for-72. That's 26%.

Florida State went 10-for-30 in the first half followed by a 14-for-31 showing in the second half. That's 24-for-61 at 39%.

This is why I don’t watch women’s basketball, this is absolute trash.