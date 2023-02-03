Emily Ratajkowski’s Bold New Look Is Turning Heads

Famous model Emily Ratajkowski made heads turn at the Marc Jacobs runway show in New York City on Thursday — and she wasn’t even on the catwalk.

The 31-year-old model debuted a sizzling new look when she attended the haute-couture event, sporting a freshly cut bob and newly dyed dark-brown locks. Her short hair was styled into tousled waves and she played up her new brunette image by wearing a sheer camel-colored shirt, brown pants, and a brown jacket with a furry gray collar.

Ratajkowski’s sultry new look was flirty and fun, and the cameras gobbled up every angle they could possible capture.

She posted about her night at the fashion show on Instagram and the press and paparazzi could be seen clicking away in a frenzy, around her.

Ratajkowski confidently posed for the press and proceeded to post a series of pouty-lipped images from the night on her social media account.

“@themarcjacobs ily [i love you], incredible as always,” she wrote in her Instagram caption. (RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski Joins Online Dating App As Pete Davidson Moves On)

Influencer extraordinaire Addison Rae was one of the first to comment on the post that showcased the model’s hot new look. “Best look ever,” she wrote in the comments section.

Previous posts appear next to Ratajkowski’s new images, drawing stark contrast between her long and short hair cuts.

Spring is just around the corner, and judging by the incredible response she received after chopping and dyeing her hair, it wouldn’t be shocking if Ratajkowski’s bob became a trend that inspires other celebrities to lop their hair too.