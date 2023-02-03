Former Afghan Ambassador To Attend State Of The Union Address, Discuss ‘Dire’ Effects Of Biden’s Withdrawal

Roya Rahmani, former Afghanistan Ambassador to the U.S., was invited to attend the State of the Union Address on Tuesday to draw attention to Biden’s withdrawal of troops from February 2020 to August 2021, according to theWashington Examiner.

Without the presence of the U.S, Afghanistan was taken back over by the Taliban, and their repressive policies and violence plague the country’s women, according to the U.S. Department of State. They have forced more than one million girls out of school, many out of college, and even more out of work.

“Since the United States unilaterally withdrew from Afghanistan last year, paving the way for the Taliban to take over, the situation for women in the country has become dire. Women there, many of whom only ever knew the freedoms of the last 20 years, no longer have rights,” Rahmani said.

CHM @RepMcCaul has invited former Afghan Ambassador to the United States @RoyaRahmani to be his guest for the State of the Union next week⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DL153rzTjX — House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority (@HouseForeignGOP) February 3, 2023

Because of these issues, the The Department of State issued more visa restrictions on members of the Taliban responsible for the aggressive attacks. (RELATED: ‘Oppressed By Feminists’: It Looks Like Some Taliban Supporters Have Denounced Andrew Tate’s Arrest)

“The Taliban’s most recent edicts ban women from universities and from working with NGOs, and further the Taliban’s previous measures that closed secondary schools to girls and limit the ability of women and girls to participate in the Afghan society and economy. Through these decisions, the Taliban have again shown their disregard for the welfare of the Afghan people,” according to a statement by The Department of State.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Mike McCaul invited the former ambassador to be his guest at the address, the Washington Examiner reported.

