Michigan Judge Refuses To Dismiss Charges Against Cop Who Shot Black Man

A Grand Rapids, Michigan, police officer on Friday lost his appeal requesting that the court dismiss the charges against him for the April shooting of a black man.

Christopher Schurr, 32, is accused of murdering Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop last year and is facing charges of second-degree murder.

A Grand Rapids District Judge previously ruled in October that Schurr would be tried in Kent County Circuit Court, according to MLive. Schurr appealed this decision and requested that the charges against him be dropped. However, his request was rejected by Circuit Judge Christina Elmore, who ruled Friday that Schurr must face trial.

Schurr’s defense has repeatedly argued that he acted in self-defense in the shooting of Lyoya and that Michigan law justified his use of deadly force.

Footage from the day of the incident, which immediately went viral upon its release, shows the struggle that ensued after Lyoya attempted to flee when Schurr asked him for his driver’s license. (RELATED: Video Shows Police Officers Chasing Man With No Legs Before Shooting Him)

BREAKING: Video footage released by the Grand Rapids Police Department shows an officer shooting Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head. WARNING ⚠: The video contains strong language and graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised. pic.twitter.com/mBMoozMVcu — FOX 17 (@FOX17) April 13, 2022

Lyoya is a refugee from the Republic of the Congo who came to the United States in 2014, as The Sun reported.

On April 4, 2022, Lyoya was pulled over for an improper license plate. After exiting the vehicle and talking with Schurr for a few minutes, Lyoya then started to walk away and later tried to run away, according to The Sun.

After catching up to Lyoya, the two got into a struggle and Schurr ended up on top of Lyoya. Schurr then attempted to tase Lyoya twice but was unsuccessful, according to MLive. Lyoya then allegedly tried to take Schurr’s taser, leading to Schurr fatally shooting Lyoya in the back of the head.

Schurr was fired three months later, in June, WXYZ reported. Prosecutors have argued in favor of a jury trial to prove whether or not the shooting of Lyoya was justified. His trial has now been scheduled for March 13.