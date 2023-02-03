Care Facility Facing Fines After Woman They Pronounced Dead Woke Up In A Bodybag At Funeral Home

An Iowa nursing facility could face fines totaling $10,000 after a woman they reportedly pronounced dead was transferred to a funeral home and woke up later inside a body bag.

The unnamed patient was in hospice care at the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center when on Jan 3, after days of “diminished” breathing and minor seizures, an employee found that she could not find a pulse on the patient, CBS News reported. The 66-year-old resident was pronounced dead by a licensed practical nurse at 6 a.m. and she was transferred to a funeral home in a body bag by 7:30 a.m. after the family was notified, the outlet stated, citing a report from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.

New state documents we obtained detail what exactly happened to a woman believed to be dead, who was sent to an Ankeny funeral home, but was actually alive. We first told you about this on Jan. 13. Full story from our @BeauBowmanKCCI: https://t.co/v9FGz66iwA — James Stratton KCCI (@JStrattonKCCI) February 1, 2023



An hour later, employees at Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory unzipped the body bag to find the woman’s chest moving and noted that she “gasped for air,” the outlet stated. (RELATED: Not-So-Dead Kid Wakes Up On Way To His Funeral)

Emergency officials were called to the funeral home and while they were able to detect a pulse they noted the patient was not responsive. She was then taken back to the care facility where she died, surrounded by her family, two days later, CBS News reported.

Lisa Eastman, director of the care center, told the outlet they have been cooperating with the investigation by the Department of Inspections and Appeals and have been in close contact with the resident’s family.

“We care deeply for our residents and remain fully committed to supporting their end-of-life care. All employees undergo regular training so they can best support end-of-life care and the death of our residents,” she stated.