Legendary Fashion And Perfume Designer Paco Rabanne Dead At 88

Legendary fashion and perfume designer Paco Rabanne died Friday at age 88.

The iconic designer’s fashion house confirmed his death on social media. “The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honour our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88,” it wrote. “Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration,” the statement said. “We are grateful to Monsieur Rabanne for establishing our avant-garde heritage and defining a future of limitless possibilities,” the company wrote on its Instagram page.

Lindsay Lohan and Harrods were among the big names that flooded the designer’s social media pages to share memories and loving messages of condolence.

“One of the nicest humbled designer I was fortunate to meet , hang out and modeled for. Thank you for being you Paco Rabanne, you will be missed dearly,” wrote model Stacey McKenzie.

Rabanne grew up in France and became an architecture student at l’École Nationale des Beaux-Arts, where he excelled at developing and drawing fashion sketches, according to BBC.

He pursued his passion and launched his fashion career by designing jewelry pieces for Givenchy, Dior and Balenciaga, according to BBC. He founded his fashion house, Paco Rabanne, in 1966, earning worldwide acclaim. (RELATED: Supermodel Honors Dead Son With Half-Naked Photoshoot In His Clothes)

Paco Rabanne, the Spanish fashion designer who created costumes for Audrey Hepburn in TWO FOR THE ROAD (1967) and for Jane Fonda in BARBARELLA (1968), has died at 88.@BBCBreaking — https://t.co/N9R0Bc4Czp pic.twitter.com/3sG3c7RgLc — The Daily (@CriterionDaily) February 3, 2023

Rabanne went on to sign a deal with the Poi family, who are among the biggest and most influential players in the fashion industry. This opened up an opportunity for him to gain entry to the perfume market and the world discovered that this was yet another avenue in which Rabanne excelled. He soared to the top in the perfume industry with his signature fragrances, Calandre, and Lady Million – both of which continue to shatter sales records in today’s market, according to BBC.

The highly esteemed designer made a huge impact with his avant-garde approach to haute couture. He was adored and respected by many high-profile celebrities, and will forever be remembered for his flair for design and passion for his work.

His cause of death remains undisclosed.