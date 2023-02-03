Middle Schooler Arrested For Allegedly Making Fake Active Shooter Call

A Tennessee middle school student was taken into police custody Friday morning for allegedly making a false claim of an active shooter at the school to a local 911 dispatcher.

Nashville Metro Police responded to the fraudulent report by sending an abundant amount of officers to the school, which went into a state of lockdown “as a precaution,” according to News Channel 5 Nashville. Once the area was cleared, the faux emergency dial was reportedly traced to a 12-year-old, whom police arrested.

RT @HayleyWielgus: Metro Police said they arrested a 12-year-old 7th grader from Two Rivers Middle School, for allegedly making the false call. @WKRN https://t.co/pppuKlkGwZ — Kenley Hargett (@kenleyontv) February 3, 2023



The call caused cops to rush to Two Rivers Middle School to find that there was no threat whatsoever and that the campus was safe, WSMV reported.

A 12-year-old 7th grader at Two Rivers Middle School has been arrested for making the false 911 call about an active shooter at the school this morning. MNPD officers responded & did a walk through of the entire building to ensure its security. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 3, 2023

Despite no one at the school being caught in any crossfire at all, students and parents alike were initially in a state of fright and “the incident sent parents scrambling and left kids terrified,” according to WKRN.

By 10 a.m., the lockdown was lifted after police cleared the area, but the day was cut short due to the incident.

“You really have to think about alternative education in a way, like do I want to homeschool my kid? Is it worth living in this kind of fear every single day?” one parent, Stacy Wells, told the outlet.

The identity of the middle school student has not been publicly disclosed. The student will also face disciplinary measures from Two Rivers school administrators, WKRN continued.