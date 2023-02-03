Officers Kill Suspect After He Allegedly Stabbed Police K9 During Standoff

Police in South Carolina shot and killed a suspect Thursday after he allegedly stabbed a police K9.

Darius Holcomb, 39, was killed by police after he allegedly stabbed the dog, according to WYFF.

Upstate man dies when shot by deputy after stabbing K-9 during negotiations, officials say https://t.co/N2cpXykd4v — WYFF News 4 (@wyffnews4) February 3, 2023

Holcomb allegedly threatened police with a knife and then ran into a bedroom at the house, WYFF reported. He then allegedly barricaded himself in the bedroom.

Police escorted the family out of the house and reportedly attempted to negotiate with Holcomb, according to WYFF. Police were later forced to use tear gas when negotiations did not work. Officers then reportedly sent a K9 into the room with Holcomb. He allegedly began stabbing the dog immediately, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Police Dog Tracks Down 76-Year-Old Woman Who Got Lost For 20 Hours In The Woods)

At least one of the officers at the house fired at Holcomb, killing him, according to WYFF. The K9 was taken to a veterinarian and is expected to recover.

Julia Feydak lives on the same street where the shooting took place, according to WSPA.

“It was very unexpected that something like this would occur, and there are just so many cops,” Feydak said, WSPA reported. “It’s quite scary but you know, whatever happens, the cops know what they’re doing.”

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.