Bernie’s Anti-Capitalism Event Features Capitalism

Bernie Sanders is being a full-on hypocrite and I don’t even think he knows it.

Bernie Sanders is hosting an event called “It’s Okay To Be Angry About Capitalism,” and tickets for the event are currently live on Ticketmaster. You can purchase tickets for anywhere between $35 and $95. Tickets cost more if you are closer to the stage and less if you’re in the back of the auditorium.

Which one might call … capitalism.

If Bernie cared about capitalism being this awful, terrible, no-good, very bad thing, then he would make sure that Ticketmaster sold every single ticket for $25 regardless of where you sat. But that’s not the reality, so now we just have mass hypocrisy.

