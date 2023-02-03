REPORT: Kevin Durant Could Also Be Traded From Brooklyn Nets After Kyrie Irving Demand

Wow — what was going to be a boring ass trade deadline just got extraordinarily exciting.

Kyrie Irving sent shockwaves across the NBA Feb. 3 after he demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets just days before the Feb. 9 deadline, with the superstar two-guard already drawing interest from teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and my Miami Heat.

However, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is now reporting that franchises are more interested in knowing the status of Kevin Durant, rather than Kyrie.

“Among rival teams, there’s far more interest in inquiring on Kevin Durant’s reaction to Kyrie Irving’s trade request and how that may impact KD’s future with the Nets,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

It is very, very interesting that teams immediately brought up Durant after Irving made his trade demand, mainly from the standpoint that K.D. tried to get out of Brooklyn in the summer of 2022.

And the thing with me is, not only did I originally think this trade deadline was going to be boring and now I’m soaked in entertainment value, but I also thought that it was going to be another period of inactivity for my Miami Heat — and now here we are sitting with an opportunity to get either Durant or Irving, holy (bleep).

Out of the two, I’d much rather have Durant, so if he is available, I’m putting most of my eggs into that basket. Just imagine the starting five that the Miami Heat would have: C Bam Adebayo, PF Kevin Durant, SF Jimmy Butler, SG Tyler Herro, PG Kyle Lowry — this is assuming we manage to hold on to Lowry. I have no interest in giving up Herro. But wow, that lineup would be absolutely beautiful if we could pull that off. (RELATED: REPORT: Kyrie Irving Wants To Be Moved Out Of Brooklyn Ahead Of NBA Trade Deadline)

We’re talking about another Eastern Conference championship and NBA Finals appearance. Whether we win it or not against a powerhouse from the West is another story, but we’d instantly become the kings of the East. I’m game.

What a trade deadline this is gonna be — both as a Miami Heat fan and a sports blogger.