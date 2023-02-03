REPORT: Kyrie Irving Wants To Be Moved Out Of Brooklyn Ahead Of NBA Trade Deadline

Woah! We have some major NBA news here — just days before the trade deadline!

Brooklyn Nets superstar two-guard Kyrie Irving has told the organization that he would like to be traded before the Feb. 9 deadline, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. (RELATED: REPORT: Phoenix Suns Could Be Looking To Trade Chris Paul)

This season, Kyrie has been lighting it up on the court in typical Kyrie fashion, averaging 27.1 points-per-game, 5.1 rebounds-per-game and 5.3 assists-per-game, according to ESPN.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has told the franchise that he wants to be traded ahead of Thursday’s deadline, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 3, 2023

The Brooklyn Nets currently sit at 31-20, sitting 4th in the Eastern Conference.