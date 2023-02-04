Dallas Cowboys Name Brian Schottenheimer As New Offensive Coordinator In Hopes Of Winning Super Bowl Title Next Season

The Dallas Cowboys have found a new offensive coordinator.

The Cowboys named Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator on Saturday, replacing Kellen Moore, according to Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Cowboys announced they hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 4, 2023

Schottenheimer was the Cowboys’ offensive consultant in 2022 and was formerly the offensive coordinator for the New York Jets, the St. Louis Rams, and the Seattle Seahawks, according to Pro Football Reference. He is the son of long time NFL head coach, Marty Schottenheimer, who coached in the league for over two decades.

Last season, the Cowboys’ offense was great during the regular season. They tallied the 10th most yards in the NFL and were ranked fourth in the league in points per game with 27.5, according to ESPN’s team total offense regular season stats.

That said, when it mattered the most, Dallas was only capable of scoring 12 points in the Divisional round of the playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers on their way to being eliminated. (RELATED: NFL Reveals Significant Increase In Documented Concussions From 2021 To 2022)

The Dallas Cowboys are longing for a Super Bowl appearance, or at least a conference championship appearance. They haven’t had either since the 1990s. Hopefully, with Schottenheimer’s direction, the Cowboys will finally make some noise in the playoffs. Twelve points in a do-or-die playoff game doesn’t cut it and never will.

Cowboys nation will fall in love with Schottenheimer if he translates Dallas’ offensive success in the regular season into postseason prosperity.