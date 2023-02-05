Dallas Mavericks Acquire Kyrie Irving In Trade From The Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving’s wish to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets has been fulfilled.

The eight-time NBA All Star was traded to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round draft pick and multiple second-round draft picks, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2023

No matter how talented Irving is at the game of basketball, he is one of the most problematic athletes in the history of North American sports. No hyperbole. I bet he will go on to destroy the Mavericks organization the way he did with the Celtics and Nets in no time.

Every team he has ever played for, he has managed to get the entire fanbase to genuinely dislike him. As a life-long Boston Celtics fan, every fan I knew welcomed him to the city with open arms and love when he was traded here in 2017. After he promised Celtics fans that he was planning on re-signing with the club before the start of the 2018-2019, he took his talents to Brooklyn to play for the Nets just months later.

Before a playoff game in 2021, he framed the fans in Boston as monsters and claimed to be scared that they’d be racist and belligerent towards him upon his return to TD Garden as a Net. He’d go on to stomp on the Celtics’ famous Lucky the Leprechaun logo after winning a game in Boston in 21′ and flipped off Boston fans multiple times during a playoff game the year after to just be a jerk. It’s why I can never respect him. (RELATED: Dirty Play Sparks Chaos At Grizzlies-Cavaliers Game)

That said, I was not surprised at all when he requested to be traded from Brooklyn on Friday. He’s the definition of a cancerous teammate. He didn’t play out his four-year contract with the Nets because OF COURSE he didn’t.

When I saw Nets’ fans booing the shit out of him Thursday, it was music to my ears, because Irving deserves it for leaving them high and dry like he did to the Celtics.

After seeing the way he acted in Boston and Brooklyn, I’m surprised Mark Cuban decided to trade for him. He’ll learn relatively soon that Irving is problematic.

It’s only a matter of time until this trade completely blows up in his face.