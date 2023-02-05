POLL: Highest Number of Americans In Four Decades Say They’re Financially Worse Off Under Biden’s Presidency

A New ABC News/Washington Post poll found the highest number of Americans in four decades say they are worse off under the current administration.

The poll, released Sunday, found that four in 10 Americans say their financial situation has gotten worse since President Joe Biden took office, which is “the most in ABC News/Washington Post polls dating back 37 years,” according to ABC News. Forty-one percent of those polled said they are financially worse off now than they were prior to Biden taking office, which is the most since ABC News/Washington Post polls started asking that question in 1986. Just 16% of those polled said they were better off under Biden.

Under former President Donald Trump, during the same time period in his term, just 13% had said things had gotten worse while 25% said they were financially doing better, according to ABC News. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE POLL: Over 40% Of Small Business Owners Give Biden Failing Grade On Helping Main Street)

The same poll also found that roughly six in 10 self-described Democratic adults do not want Biden to win the nomination for the role. A possible matchup between former President Donald Trump was not enticing to Republicans either, with roughly half of Republicans not supportive of a Trump nomination.

Despite the dreary outlook for both candidates, the poll found if the election were held today between Biden and Trump, 48% would support Trump while Biden would win 44% percent. When broken down amongst registered voters, Trump would receive 48% of the vote while Biden would receive 45%.

Biden’s approval rating steadily declined throughout most of 2022 amid record high inflation, with several polls leading up the midterms indicating that voters trusted Republicans more when it came to handling the economy and inflation.

In August, an ABC News/Ipsos poll found that pessimism about the economy had reached its highest point since 2008.