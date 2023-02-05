‘It Was So Shady’: ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Details How He Nabbed Iconic Souvenir From Set

Former child actor Rupert Grint claimed that the draconian rules of the Harry Potter set made taking home a personal keepsake very arduous.

“They were really strict. The last few days, there was security at the gates literally searching cars, ” Grint said in an interview with People Magazine, “But I did get away with the door number of Harry’s house. I had to unscrew it. It was so shady.”

Grint also revealed that his 2 year-old daughter owns a pair of Hogwarts robes of her own.

Rupert Grint is opening up about playing Ron Weasley for a decade in the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise and the reason behind his more recent projects #THRNews pic.twitter.com/H2Fwp569Ev — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 31, 2023

“Gryffindor, obviously,” Grint said, according to People.

Grint also said that he’s also shown his daughter portions of the Harry Potter films, although he’s unsure whether she has the capacity to understand the plot yet.

“I’ve shown her clips from Potter but I don’t think she understands it’s me,” Grint told People, “When she’s old enough, I’m looking forward to watching them with her.”