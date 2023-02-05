REPORT: Loose Security Protocols Made SCOTUS Leak Investigation Difficult

Supreme Court justices used personal email accounts to send sensitive information, making the Court’s investigation into the leak of the Dobbs decision more difficult, CNN reports Saturday.

The Supreme Court issued a statement on January 19 saying they cannot identify the individual who leaked the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center decision. Politico published a version of the decision that was leaked to them in May, causing many pro-abortion protesters to begin demonstrating in front of the justices private homes.

Employees at the Supreme Court were able to print sensitive documents off-site without tracking them, and “burn bags” which were meant to be destroyed to prevent the compromise of sensitive documents were left open and unattended in hallways, according to CNN’s report. (RELATED: The March For Life Has Never Had To Struggle For Relevance, Until Now)

“This has been going on for years,” a former employee said.

Justices did not adapt to improved security protocols, according to the report, setting and example for slack security protocols.

In a report issued in January, Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley criticized the Court’s current method of dealing with sensitive documents.

“Aside from the court’s clear confidentiality policies and the federal statues outlines above, there is not universal written policy or guidance on the mechanics of handling and safeguarding draft opinions and Court-sensitive documents, and practices vary widely throughout the court,” she wrote. “A universal policy should be established and all personnel should receive training on the requirements.”