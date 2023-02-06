Florida Teen Charged As Adult Pleads Guilty To Murdering 13-Year-Old Classmate

A Florida teen on Monday pleaded guilty to the stabbing murder of one of his middle school classmates in 2021.

Then-14-year-old Aiden Fucci stabbed 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey 114 times and left her body in a wooded area in their Jacksonville suburb, according to the New York Post (NYP). At age 16, he is being charged as an adult, the outlet reported.

Fucci’s friend told St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office deputies in an email that he believed the murder of Bailey was “100% premeditated,” News4Jax reported in July 2022, citing documents from the State Attorney’s Office. He alleged Bailey was threatened with a knife and that Fucci wanted to “kill someone in the woods,” the outlet continued.

Fucci reportedly fantasized about violence and murder months before the killing, and he chose to murder Bailey “as a target in a fit of rage,” according to the NYP. He also allegedly drew illustrations of mutilated bodies. (RELATED: 14-Year-Old Florida Teen Who Allegedly Stabbed Cheerleader 114 Times To Be Charged As Adult)

Fucci’s mother, Crystal Smith, was charged with evidence tampering after a video obtained by investigators showed her cleaning blood out of her son’s jeans in a bathroom sink, according to Fox News. The police later discovered blood on the jeans and in the bathroom sink drain after they acquired the pants through a search warrant, the outlet continued.

The teen has been accused of poor behavior while in jail, allegedly threatening inmates and staffers, as well as bragging about killing Bailey, according to the NYP. Fucci stood up and apologized to Bailey’s family Monday, saying, “I’m sorry for the Bailey family and my family,” News4Jax reported.

The teen’s guilty plea and subsequent apology came as a surprise to the courtroom, according to a separate article from the outlet.

Fucci is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison. He could have his term reconsidered in 25 years, the NYP reported. He currently remains in custody and is due back in court Feb. 23, Fox News reported.