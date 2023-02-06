Here’s What Americans Are Eating For Super Bowl Sunday (With Some Shocker Upsets)

Super Bowl season! It’s one of my favorite times of the year — and the food is one of the best parts.

Siena College and St. Bonaventure University came out with an interesting survey, asking 3,201 Americans (what a random number) multiple Super Bowl questions, with the biggest in my opinion being: “Foods Americans Typically Consume During The Super Bowl.”

If you want to check out the full results, you can do that here, because America, we need to talk about this food situation.

So let’s go ahead and check out these “Foods Americans Typically Consume During The Super Bowl” results, and I’m going to put the percentage of Americans that will eat each food on gameday.

Chips and dip (75%)

Chicken wings (59%)

Pizza (59%)

Cookies, brownies and other desserts (56%)

Nachos (55%)

Burgers and sliders (51%)

Cheese and crackers (50%)

Subs and sandwiches (47%)

Chili (31%)

Pigs in a blanket (24%)

Siena/St. Bonaventure Survey:

75% of Americans Plan to Watch Super Bowl LVII

We have some major upsets here that quite frankly I am utterly shocked by.

The biggest has to be the fact that pigs in a blanket came in dead last at 24%. As someone who has consistently had pigs in a blanket over the years for Super Bowl Sunday and enjoyed their glory, I’m absolutely surprised that only 24% of Americans eat them for the big game.

Dip them in Chick-fil-A sauce and you’re good to go.

Guys, I just did a thing and it may be a game changer. #SWISH pic.twitter.com/nNQTuarT1F — Clem (@TheClemReport) December 17, 2017

But it doesn’t surprise me, Americans appear to have weakened down so much to the point where we now have (bleeping) chips and dip at the top of the list, with “cookies, brownies and other desserts” creeping upwards.

What the (bleep) is that?

That’s not Super Bowl food.

And what’s up with subs and sandwiches being so low at 47%? There’s honestly nothing more American than having a big ass submarine sandwich while watching a game.

Holy crap, the amount of upsets that we have on this survey is out of this world.

My vision of America is chicken wings, pizza, subs, tacos (where the hell are tacos, by the way?) and nachos in the top five. That’s football food. Not some weak shit like chips and dip, not this fragile sensitive food like cookies and (bleeping) brownies. What kind of Super Bowl party is that? (RELATED: The First Million-Dollar Super Bowl LVII Bet Is In, And It’s On The Philadelphia Eagles)

We need grease! Crap that’s going to clog your arteries up and give you a heart attack at 45 with a smile!

Like, seriously, cheese and (bleeping) crackers at 50%?

And why are we making burgers (a summer food) an event in February?

That’s baseball food, not (bleeping) football food!

And F.Y.I. to you chili fans out there — stop trying to make chili a Super Bowl food. It’s not and never will be. Stop trying to make it a thing. Thank you.

I’m so disappointed in you, America … like … so disappointed. Rant over.