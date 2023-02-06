Here’s How Much Anthony Fauci Is Apparently Charging For Motivational Speeches

Dr. Anthony Fauci is apparently charging up to $100,000 for motivational speeches after his retirement from government work at the end of last year.

Fauci, who left his post as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the end of 2022, had a profile on the website of the Leading Motivational Speaker’s Agency where his booking fee was listed as $50,000-$100,000. The profile was pulled down from the site, but not before a screenshot made its way across Twitter.

Fauci was described on his profile as someone whose “work on domestic as well as global health issues has saved millions of lives,” according to Fox News.

By the time Fauci left government, he had become the highest paid employee on the entire taxpayer payroll. He and his wife’s net worth at the end of 2021 was almost $13 million, nearly double what it was in 2019, according to financial disclosures. In addition to his salary of more than $400,000 and investment gains, some of that wealth came from speaking engagements he was already giving prior to his retirement from government. (RELATED: ‘All Of Them, With One Exception’: Fauci Takes Shot At Trump When Asked About Favorite President)

Fauci previously claimed to have no idea how much his retirement pension from the government will be after misstating how high his own salary is in an interview with Fox News. Fauci’s pension should be in the neighborhood of $414,000 per year, according to watchdog nonprofit Open The Books.