REPORT: Backstage Brawl Broke Out At The Grammys

A fight reportedly broke out between Quavo and Offset, the two remaining members of rap group Migos, backstage at the Grammys on Sunday.

Sources close to the situation reportedly said Quavo and Offset got into a physical fight, and had to be pulled away from one another just before Quavo’s live performance at the awards show. Quavo took the stage immediately after the altercation and performed his single “Without You” as a tribute to Takeoff during the “In Memoriam” segment. The two rappers were formally close to one another but tension rose after the shooting death of Takeoff on Nov. 1, according to TMZ.

The exact source of the tension between the rappers, who are also first cousins, is not known, but sources reported The Grammys asked Offset to be part of the tribute, but Quavo pushed back and refused to include him in the performance, according to TMZ. It is believed that Quavo started the backstage brawl, but the words exchanged between the embattled rappers have not been publicly revealed. (RELATED: Here Are The 10 Most ‘Holy Sh*t!’ Moments From The Grammy Awards)

Law enforcement officials confirmed Takeoff was fatally shot shortly after 2:30 am at 810 Billiards and Bowling in Houston. Emergency audio captured a caller believed to be Quavo discussing the incident with the dispatchers and people could be heard screaming in the background, according to TMZ.

Takeoff and Quavo were reportedly at the Billiards club playing dice when someone opened fire. The 28-year-old rapper was pronounced dead on the scene, according to TMZ.

A suspect has been arrested in relation to the murder of Takeoff.