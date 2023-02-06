Biden Says Kamala Harris Is Doing A ‘Good Job’ With The Border After She Was Missing For Seven Months

President Joe Biden said Vice President Kamala Harris is doing a “good job” with the border on Monday, a month after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) counted a record-breaking number of migrant encounters.

“Do you think Kamala Harris is doing a good job with the border?” the Daily Caller asked Biden on the South Lawn.

“Yes, she is,” Biden responded.

Harris announced her latest efforts to address the “root causes” of migration from Northern Central America on Monday, nearly eight months after the last public event she held on the issue. (RELATED: Where Has Kamala Harris Been For Seven Months?)

Harris secured an additional $1 billion from the private sector to tackle the “root causes” of migration, and a new measure to support infrastructure projects for clean energy development, technical support and labor training.

“These investments have created jobs, these investments have increased access to the financial system, including to the internet. These investments have allowed small businesses, which have the potential, not only in the United States, but around the world, and in particular this region, have the potential to really thrive if they have access to financing,” Harris said.

“In terms of the product of this work thus far over one million people have been brought into the formal financial economy, including 65,000 people who now have bank accounts because of our work and four more million people are now connected to the internet. This is part of the progress that we have achieved thus far. Our root causes strategy and these investments represent a long term development effort, but we are already beginning to see positive trends,” she added.

The last time Harris held an event on migration was June 7, 2022, when she announced nearly $2 billion in additional funding to address the “root causes” of migration. Harris did not travel to the border with Biden on his first trip to the border in January.

In December, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she didn’t have any updates on what Harris has been doing on migration.