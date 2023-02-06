Black Democrats Twice As Likely As White Dems To View ‘Reducing Crime’ A Top Policy Priority: POLL

Black Democrats were twice as likely as white Democrats to view crime reduction as a top policy priority in a Pew Research poll released Feb. 6.

Among black Democrats, 66% held “reducing crime” as a top priority compared to 33% of white Americans and 63% of Hispanic respondents, according to the poll. Violent crime hit record highs in numerous American cities in 2021, and many continued to see crime rates rise throughout 2022. (RELATED: Biden’s Support Among Dems Plummets)

In New York, for example, gun violence killed over 37% more people across 20 police jurisdictions statewide from January through November 2022 than the average for those months over the previous five years, according to New York State Criminal Justice Services Division data.

NEW: With a new era of divided government beginning in Washington, the public’s top policy priority has not changed: strengthening the economy tops Americans’ agenda, as it did a year ago. 🧵https://t.co/9IOeqkD0ZJ — Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) February 6, 2023

Hispanic Democrats were far more likely to prioritize “dealing with immigration” than other groups, with 52% viewing it as a top priority compared to 30% of black Democrats and 32% of white Democrats, according to the poll.

At 72%, most black respondents believed that addressing issues around race should be a top priority compared to 43% of Hispanic and 21% of white respondents, according to Pew. Black respondents were also most likely to view poverty as a top priority for Congress and the president to address, compared to only 58% of Hispanic people and 38% of white people.

White respondents were least likely to view COVID-19 as a priority at 17%, while 51% of black respondents and 35% of Hispanic respondents viewed the pandemic as a top priority, the survey found.

Most black, white and Hispanic adults, between 76 and 77%, believed Biden and Congress should focus on strengthening the economy, the poll found.

The poll surveyed 5,152 people from Jan. 18 to 24 with a 4% margin of error of 1.7%.

