US Charity Linked To Palestinian Terrorism Received Thousands In Taxpayer COVID-19 Funding

A U.S. charity in Arizona with ties to Palestinian terrorism received over $245,000 from the COVID-19 Paycheck Protect Program (PPP), according to the Washington Examiner.

Alliance for Global Justice, a nonprofit looking to “achieve social change and economic justice,” reportedly fundraised for Collectif Palestine Vaincra, a group that partners with Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a U.S.-designated terrorist organization. In May 2020, AFGJ also received over $245,000 in loans from the PPP, which were later forgiven in November 2021, the Examiner reported, citing public loan data. (RELATED: At Least 7 Killed In Mass Shooting At Jerusalem Synagogue)

The loans provided funding for 29 positions at AFGJ, according to the Examiner, but records did not reveal whether or not any of the funds went toward specific causes. The House Oversight and Accountability Committee recently held a hearing to discern allegations of widespread fraud and abuse of the PPP.

“Never in my life did I think I would see the day that our government and charities gave handouts to known terrorist organizations,” Republican Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas told the Examiner. “There needs to be accountability and transparency in where our tax dollars are going.”

In January, a Jewish law firm, Zachor Legal Institute (ZLI), filed a complaint with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) asking that the Arizona charity be investigated after revealing the nonprofit’s potential ties to groups linked to Palestinian terrorism. The organization’s support of those organizations is more than enough grounds for removing AFGJ’s status as a nonprofit, ZLI argued.

AFGJ and the Small Business Administration did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.