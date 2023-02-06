Massive Fire Engulfs Industrial Factory, Damages Multiple Buildings

A massive fire fully engulfed a furniture factory, warehouse, and multiple additional buildings on Monday in Chicago.

The intense blaze can be seen producing a huge amount of smoke in a video posted to Twitter.

BREAKING: Massive smoke spotted amid large industrial fire at a factory in Chicago Heights, Illinois pic.twitter.com/ukRgyxjfdP — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 6, 2023

The fire started just before 6:00 a.m. at a Morgan Li facility in Chicago Heights, according to CBS News. (RELATED: Train Derailment In Ohio Sparks Massive Fire, Evacuations)

“Morgan Li is a family-owned and run business and we consider all our employees an extension of our family; we will do everything we can to rebuild what was lost and continue to support our people and the entire Chicago Heights community,” the company said in a statement, NBC Chicago reported.

“The location of the fire is one of our five manufacturing facilities and we will continue to support our customers throughout the other operational locations,” the company added.

Pockets of fire continue to burn deep in the ruins of the Morgan Li facility in Chicago Heights. Firefighters remain on scene to monitor the site as cause & origin is investigated for the massive blaze that swept the plant. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/bWZ6KIE2Vm — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) February 6, 2023

Nobody was injured in the fire and the local area around the facility was not evacuated, CBS News reported. Officials do not know the cause of the fire.

Raul Avalos lives near the facility and is worried that the fire could have produced toxic chemicals, CBS News reported.

“There was black debris in the air, and on my car, and on the driveway; and it was like ashy black material. Very flaky, and I thought it was very weird,” Avalos said, according to CBS News.

Morgan Li sells furniture, graphics, and fixtures for various retailers, including Old Navy, Lululemon, Athleta, and others, according to the company’s website.