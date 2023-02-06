GAMA SOSA: Fat Kids Who Can’t Shoot Are The Real National Security Threat — Here’s What We Can Do

It’s 2025. The United States is in chaos. Chinese super soldiers roll in from Canada and criminals rule the streets. You could use a “weapon of war,” but the Democrats won’t allow you to have one that isn’t California compliant. The media told you guns are bad and that working out is toxic masculinity. But the Chinese look pretty fit, and they have guns. So do the criminals victimizing you. Alas, all that critical race theory and TikTok are useless as they break into your home and kill you.

As absurd as this scenario seems, it is not inconceivable given the problem of soft, out-of-shape youth brainwashed by gun control propaganda and afraid to even look at a weapon. This is a national security threat – particularly as talk of war with China and civil unrest intensifies.

America is primed for such a scenario. Our depressed youth are divided along ethno-racial, economic and social lines. Male depression and suicide are through the roof. China pushes transgenderism, learned helplessness and social justice through TikTok, turning our teens into screen-addicted zombies. The Chinese? Not so much.

As you can see, the United States would be in serious trouble in a shooting war with China, which some predict may be as little as two years away. Short of enlisting recently-arrived illegal immigrants or using robots, the country lacks a reliable source of ready-to-fight manpower. Blue-haired dildo-wielding gay pride marchers and helpless obese/skinny-fat TikTok zombies are not going to cut it. Neither is a woke US military.

The Chinese don’t mess around – just look at how they treat their minorities. They and the Russians are also teaching children as young as four how to handle weapons and making physical fitness a matter of national importance.

As America’s rivals prepare for conflict, we need to be doing the same. We must restore American fitness and gun culture among our divided and diverse youth. America’s future lies with parents, coaches and firearms instructors.

To paraphrase President John F. Kennedy, a fit America is a strong America. So let’s bring back the 1962 Sierra Fitness Program to all American schools. Once known as the hardest phys-ed program in the country, it fostered male fitness for military service through competition while building friendship and resilience among the boys. Make it a phys-ed graduation requirement if need be. The results spoke for themselves.

Add mandatory shooting classes to school requirements where fit teenage boys (and why not girls?) compete against each other and forge friendships on the shooting range, and your population has the basic skills to succeed in the military and on the homefront. After all, as Thomas Jefferson wrote, firearms training “gives boldness, enterprise, and independence to the mind.”

In the case of shooting classes, the groundwork is already there. Shooting clubs and guns in schools were commonplace through the 1970s, and some still have them. But in order for this to work, the GOP must get serious about shutting down restrictive state gun laws by invoking the Second Amendment. National security demands it. As for phys-ed programs, liberals will whine and gnash their teeth, but I wager most boys will love it once they see the results.

Such a program will give depressed young men an outlet for natural aggression while teaching the importance of hard work, exercise, enterprise, teamwork, friendship and grit in the face of adversity. After all, gun-toting teenage boys hyped up on testosterone are unlikely to get depressed and become trans. And these skills are great on the civilian job market, too.

Congress can help by resurrecting the Militia Act of 1792 (or something like it). The 1792 law enrolled all citizens between 18 and 45 years old in the Militia and required them to own their own firearms – and know how to use them. Such a law may provide a way to sidestep state gun laws and turn our motley youth into a trained body of citizens with a purpose – defending family and country.

A national militia of citizen-soldiers as envisioned by the Second Amendment might even stop a war from happening altogether. China will think twice about fighting the United States and the feds will think twice about overreaching if they face what Alexander Hamilton called “citizens, little, if at all, inferior to them in discipline and the use of arms, who stand ready to defend their own rights and those of their fellow-citizens.”

And the best part is that all of this has been legally done to some degree before. There just needs to be the political and popular will among some states to do it again before it’s too late – optics and liberal screeching be damned. And I know just the governor to get the ball rolling.

Make it happen, Ron. There’s still time.

Michele Gama Sosa is an opinion editor for the Daily Caller and a historian by training.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.