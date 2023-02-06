‘They Literally Cannot Win’: Joy Reid Says Grammys Signaled ‘Total Defeat’ For Conservatives In ‘Culture Wars’

MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed Monday that the Grammy Awards signaled a “total defeat” in the on conservatives like Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida in the culture war.

“I hadn’t watched in years but I really enjoyed it, although I’m not sure everybody else did. It was, to put it mildly, the celebration of the very thing the American right has turned into its latest anti-wokeness bogeyman: Diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Reid said. “The show opened with Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny singing 99% in Spanish, then host Trevor Noah walked and talked through a room that was diversity, equity, and inclusion in human form.” (RELATED: ‘A Land Of Subjects And Citizens’: Joy Reid Claims ‘The Right Doesn’t Want’ Kids To Learn American History)

The Grammy Awards, drew 12.4 million viewers Sunday night, according to TVLine.com, a 30% increase from 2022. A performance by Sam Smith and Kim Petras of their duet “Unholy” drew criticism from Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and others on social media.

WATCH:

“The first country Americana artist to perform, Brandi Carlile, was introduced by her wife and daughters. We saw the first trans artist win a Grammy, Kim Petras, who has a hit song with Sam Smith, the British singer who came out in 2019 as nonbinary,” Reid said. “Black actor superstar Viola Davis became an EGOT, winning a Grammy to add to her golden globe, Oscar, and Tony award. Lizzo with her amazing choir of many sizes, Beyoncé took home her 32nd Grammy to become the most Grammy decorated singer in all time. Besting, and I had to look this up, Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti. Record of the year went to Harry Styles, a British male singer who frequently puts on dresses to pose in magazines and is a sex symbol to women and men because of it, and there was a 15-minute epic tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.”

“So yeah. The culture wars are over, and the left won. Like total defeat. I could only imagine the heads exploding in red states. I imagine Ron DeSantis is somewhere stalking through his governor’s mansion trying to figure out how to ban the airing of the Grammys in Florida and take away CBS’s tax exemptions.”

DeSantis rejected an AP African-American Studies course on the grounds it contained tenets of Critical Race Theory, which holds that America is systemically racist and seeks to hold groups of people accountable for the actions of their ancestors. DeSantis also pledged to zero out funding diversity, equity and inclusion programs at Florida state universities and colleges.

“It’s a helpful reminder that despite the almost hysterical war the right is waging to take the culture back to the John Wayne era, they’re not just losing,” Reid said. “They literally cannot win.”

DeSantis defeated Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist, who served as governor of Florida from 2007-2011, by 17% in the Nov. 8 election. The Florida governor did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

