Law Enforcement Stops Neo-Nazi Plan To Attack Baltimore Power Grid

Law enforcement arrested a neo-Nazi leader and a woman who allegedly planned a “racially motivated” assault on Baltimore-area power substations, authorities announced Monday.
Brandon Russell and Sarah Clendaniel’s arrests happened in Maryland and Florida, FBI Special Agent In-Charge Thomas Sobocinski said in a press conference. The two “conspired and took steps to shoot” multiple Baltimore-area electrical substations in order to “completely destroy the whole city,” Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek Barron said. (RELATED: Florida Leaders Condemn Nazi Demonstration In Orlando)
A representative for Barron’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.
