Megan Fox Stirs Up Fan Curiosity After Arriving To Grammys With Pink Cast And Concussion

Megan Fox always knows how to command a crowd, but at this year’s Grammy Awards she did it with a pink cast on her wrist and a concussion.

Fox took to Instagram to notify her fans that she would be a bit banged up at the Grammy’s but that she still planned on attending. “Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party 😵‍💫,” Fox wrote as a caption to her photograph. Her Instagram photo didn’t include her pink cast, but she did have the cast on for the majority of the evening. It’s unclear how Fox injured herself, and it doesn’t seem like she’s going to be telling fans her story anytime soon..

Fox paired the pink cast with a sharp red column-style bustier dress while Machine Gun Kelly opted for a toned down, simple black suit and a jewel-accented shirt — a much more modest fashion display than what fans have grown accustomed to seeing him in.

Fox’s pink accessory and concussion didn’t seem to get in the way of her evening. The 36-year-old actress wanted to be there to support fiance Machine Gun Kelly, who was being honored with a Grammy nomination for his latest album “Mainstream Sellout.” (RELATED: Megan Fox Claps Back At Haters Who Accuse Her Of Over-Sexualizing Herself)

Machine Gun Kelly got a nod in the Best Rock Album category and was nominated alongside Black Keys for Dropout Boogie, Elvis Costello & The Imposters for The Boy Named I. Other nods went to Idles for Crawler, and Ozzy Osbourne for Patient Number 9, among other nominees. Ozzy Osbourne took home the hardware in this category.

Fox and MGK attended Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy gala event and Fox seemed to be holding up well throughout the evening.