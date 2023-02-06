More Than 400 Popular Food Products Recalled Over Potential Listeria Outbreak

More than 400 food products have been recalled from stores across the U.S. over a potential Listeria contamination, Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC announced Friday.

Fresh Ideation recalled products sold from Jan. 24-30th because its environmental samples tested positive for Listeria, the company announced. Recalled food products were sold in Connecticut, District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC Recalls Sandwiches and Other Products Because of Possible Health Risk https://t.co/9ClqW7PUS8 pic.twitter.com/xJlLnGfdQM — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) February 6, 2023

Retail locations, vending machines, and transportation providers sold Fresh Ideation products such as sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and related products, Fresh Ideation said. The company provided a full list of its recalled products beneath the announcement. (RELATED: Tesla Voluntarily Recalls 40,000 Vehicles, Citing Flawed Update)

All recalled products have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label and a sell by date ranging from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6th. No illnesses have been reported to date, the company said.

Listeria can cause serious infections in young children, the elderly, pregnant women and adults with weakened immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Listeria infections during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, early delivery, or a life threatening infection for the newborn.

Infections typically develop in the bloodstream and sometimes affect other parts of the body including the bones, joints, and parts of abdomen and chest. Symptoms such as headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever and muscle aches usually begin 1-4 weeks after eating contaminated food, the CDC says.