NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch Arrested In Mexico After Boarding Plane With Gun

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch was arrested and detained in Mexico in January after a handgun was apparently found in his bag as he and his wife, Samantha, were boarding a private jet to leave the nation following a vacation.

A man from Nevada identified as “Kyle Thomas ‘B'” was “credited with full responsibility in the commission of the crime of carrying a firearm without a license and possession of cartridges for the exclusive use of the armed forces,” according to the Mexico Prosecutor General’s office.

Busch was placed under arrest Jan. 27 and sentenced Feb. 6 to three and a half years in prison. He also received a fine of $1,100, according to the office. No other information was given regarding Busch’s sentence and how it would be handled.

How do you forget your gun? How did he even get it into Mexico? Is he really going to prison? What a weird story.

I understand that Kyle Busch is a part of this extravagant millionaire lifestyle full of flash and dash and has the cool NASCAR career, but it’s still beyond me how on earth you forget that your gun is in your bag. Nevermind the fact that it’s adding weight to the bag, but it’s your friggin’ gun — and on top of that, it was a gun that apparently had hollow point cartridges in it, according to the office.

I just don’t get it.

Next thing I'm confused about: if it was illegal for Busch to have a gun in Mexico, then how did he even get it into Mexico to begin with?

Nobody knew until he and his wife were leaving Mexico, which completely ruins the point of their “security.”

And now Busch is slapped with a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence? And this story just came completely out of nowhere?

Just weird, man — bizarre all around.