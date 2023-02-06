Paige Spiranac Teases New Super Bowl LVII Reporting Gig

Influencer and former pro golfer Paige Spiranac teased a hot new project on her Twitter account Monday — she’s going to be featured at Super Bowl LVII!

Spiranac announced she will be making an appearance at the Super Bowl in a very exciting new role. “Excited to announce I’m the guest Super Bowl corespondent for [Inside Edition] this week! Catch me on TV to see all the fun!” she tweeted. She’s crossing over to a new sport for this special reporting role, and fans are already counting down the days.

The major news was well received by fans. The comments section of Spiranac’s post immediately exploded with positive feedback and excitement.

Spiranac has already dominated the world of golf and was declared “Sexiest Woman Alive” by Maxim, so dominating Super Bowl LVII is just the next in a long list of accolades and accomplishments for the 29-year-old. (RELATED: Rise Of The Golf THOT: There’s An Utter Tidal Wave Of Paige Spiranac Clones On IG Now)

Spiranac’s Inside Edition gig will either involve taking the reins from Lisa Guerrero or working alongside her, but fans will have to wait until Feb. 12 to know for sure.

The Instagram model’s new Super Bowl reporting job is just one of many things Spiranac has going on right now. She kicked off 2023 by announcing she launched her “OnlyPaige” site, and is showing no signs of slowing down.