Smithsonian Facing Potential Lawsuits After Apparently Kicking Out Pro-Life Students, GOP Demands Answers

Students from Greenville, South Carolina, traveled to Washington, D.C., to participate in the National March for Life, according to the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ). Afterwards, the students made their way over to the Air and Space Museum where they were reportedly told by museum officials they would be forced to leave unless they removed their matching pro-life beanie hats emblazoned with “Rosary PRO-LIFE,” the ACLJ stated.

Students were reportedly told the museum was a “neutral zone” where they weren’t allowed to express statements despite, as one student pointed out, other museum patrons sporting “pride” masks, according to Fox News.

After attending the March for Life, students visiting the Smithsonian’s National Air & Space Museum were KICKED OUT for wearing hats with a pro-life message.We’re taking action to protect pro-life students from targeted attacks like this. Join us. https://t.co/mg5Dipj54Y — ACLJ (@ACLJ) February 5, 2023



“As Members of Congress, we are unaware of any laws, rules, or regulations prohibiting members of the public from wearing pro-life hats inside Smithsonian office buildings. Furthermore, there is a large body of jurisprudence reinforcing citizens’ First Amendment rights on public property,” Republicans Congressional leaders wrote in a letter to the institution obtained by Fox News.