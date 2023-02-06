2 Tourists Reportedly Stabbed For Filming In Puerto Rican Seaside Neighborhood

Two American tourists were stabbed and a third was assaulted in one of Puerto Rico’s most popular neighborhoods for refusing to stop taking videos, according to police.

The stabbing occurred early Monday morning in La Perla, the Associated Press reported. Police said the conflict began when a man told one of the tourists, who was from South Carolina, to stop filming a mobile hamburger cart and leave the area. The man told the tourists they were not welcomed there before assaulting one victim, according to police.

While leaving La Perla, the three tourists realized they were being followed, according to NBC. The man stabbed two of them with a knife, with one victim being stabbed at least six times, authorities said.

The two stabbing victims were hospitalized but remain in stable condition, according to police. So far, no arrests have been made.

The incident occurred almost two years after a Delaware tourist was set on fire and killed in La Perla after being told not to take pictures of an ongoing drug deal, according to AP. The tourist had a friend who was also beaten but survived.

La Perla is a seaside community in the historic district of Puerto Rico’s capital known as Old San Juan. The neighborhood was once considered Puerto Rico’s most dangerous slum and was known for its heroin distribution until federal agents raided the city in 2011, AP reported.

The neighborhood became a popular visitor attraction after Puerto Rican singers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee filmed the video for their 2017 song “Despacito” in La Perla. (RELATED: ‘Despacito’ Music Video Named As YouTube’s Most Viewed Video Of The Decade)