Tom Brady To Take A Year Off And Join Fox Sports NFL In 2024

I don’t blame you, king. Take a year off before you become a television superstar.

After announcing his second retirement Feb. 1, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady made an appearance on Colin Cowherd’s “The Herd” on FS1 Feb. 6, and while speaking with Mr. West Coast Bias himself, Brady revealed that he will be joining Fox Sports’ NFL team in 2024. Brady agreed to a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox in 2022.

“Decompression’s really important,” Brady told Cowherd after he asked him about taking some time off before getting back to work in a different career. “You’re on this really crazy treadmill, hamster wheel for a long time, loving the moment and journey. At the same time, it’s a daily fight.”

“I have appreciation for so many people that are so committed every day to showing up, to put their max effort into their life and career. For me, I want to be great at what I do — talking, even last week, with the people at Fox Sports, and the leadership there, allowing me to start my Fox opportunity in 2024, something that’s great for me,” he added.

Tom Brady told Colin Cowherd that, after talking with executives at FOX last week, he does not expect to begin his broadcasting career until the fall of 2024. pic.twitter.com/3Ao9LnosDX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2023

Tom Brady looked beat up during the 2022 campaign, and then in his retirement video, he looked even more beat up. You can tell that this particular season (both on and off the field) was an absolute drain for Brady.

Just look at the man, he most certainly needs the time off:

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not giving him shit or anything. Quite frankly, I love the guy — I’m still disappointed that he didn’t come to my Miami Dolphins like I thought, but whatever, I love the guy. Always will.

And I still find the timing convenient with this:

I do find it kind of funny that @TomBrady retired just days after the reports about the @MiamiDolphins not being interested in his services came out. I could be completely wrong with this thing, but I was 110% confident he was going to be a Dolphin in 2023. The timing is weird. — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) February 1, 2023

But regardless, “The Future Is Bright” for my Phins.

🚨 FRESH SWAG ALERT 🚨 I’m officially in the merch game. My first piece: ‘The Future Is Bright’, inspired by the @MiamiDolphins and the beautiful things they’ve been doing to begin the offseason after a playoff campaign. #FinsUp PRICE: $24.99 — Interested? Shoot me a DM/tweet. pic.twitter.com/ZYPwiIQ7CJ — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) February 5, 2023

Take all the time you need, Tom. You’re without a doubt the greatest of all time and you just wrapped up a 23-year career with seven Super Bowl championship rings on your fingers, and on top of that, you made a boatload of money that most of us can only dream of — and then you also have the fact that you’re about to make so much more.

Take all the time you need, king. There’s no rush. Quite frankly, you deserve it. A tough grind like the game of football and dealing with a divorce has to be some draining shit, so do what you gotta do, Tom. (RELATED: Here’s What Americans Are Eating For Super Bowl Sunday (With Some Shocker Upsets)

That massive contract (and us football fans and sports bloggers) will be here waiting for you with open arms.

Enjoy retirement, king.