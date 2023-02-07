Aaron Rodgers Plans To Go On ‘Darkness Retreat’ Before Deciding His NFL Future

Aaron Rodgers is a bit of a weird dude — which is absolutely perfect for Vegas.

During the Feb. 7 edition of “The Pat McAfee Show,” current Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that he will be going on a “darkness retreat” that will last four days and four nights after the Super Bowl to contemplate his NFL future.

“I’ve got a pretty cool opportunity to do a little self-reflection in some isolation,” said Rodgers. “And then after that, I feel like I’ll be a lot closer to a final, final decision.”

The 39-year-old Super Bowl champion said that he hasn’t decided yet whether or not he’s going to play in 2023, whether it be with Green Bay or in another city. The latest reports indicate that Rodgers could be traded.

“For sure; it’s a real thing, 100 percent,” Rodgers said. “That’s why it’s going to be important to get through this week and to take my isolation retreat and just to be able to contemplate all things my future and then be able to make a decision that I think is best for me moving forward and in the highest interest of my happiness and then move forward.”

Aaron Rodgers will spend 4 days in a small house in complete darkness He expects his decision to come after this pic.twitter.com/ofsDGz9Ky7 — PFF (@PFF) February 7, 2023

I’ve been to Las Vegas, and I can tell you, some of the weirdest people are in that city (in both good and bad ways), and don’t get me wrong, I love the hell out of Sin City — I’m a little weird too, it happens.

But man, Aaron Rodgers is such a great fit for that city with that weird shit, it’s so great. (RELATED: Here Are The Top-Selling NFL Teams (And Players) In Each State For The 2022 – 2023 Season)

He’s totally going to be a Raider, and I’m totally going to get me a black and silver Rodgers jersey.