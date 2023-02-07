‘It’s Your Fault’: Heckler Blames Biden For Fentanyl Epidemic During State Of The Union

Someone in the audience at President Joe Biden’s Tuesday night State of the Union Address declared him responsible for America’s fentanyl death rate.

Biden said fentanyl “is killing more than 70,000 Americans a year,” prompting loud commotion in the room. Cries like “Murder!” rang out, and Biden added, “You got it.”

“It’s your fault!” a male voice exclaimed. (RELATED: Pharmacies In Popular Mexico Tourist Destinations Frequented By Americans Are Selling Fentanyl-Laced Pills: REPORT)

BIDEN: “Fentanyl is killing more than 70,000 Americans a year.” From the crowd: “IT’S YOUR FAULT!” pic.twitter.com/xO2y23BLp2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 8, 2023

Synthetic opioid overdoses took an estimated 71,238 lives nationwide in 2021, a more than 20% increase compared to the previous year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Authorities confiscated massive amounts of fentanyl at the U.S.-Mexico border on multiple occasions in 2022.

“Let’s launch a major surge to stop fentanyl production, sale, and trafficking, with more drug detection machines to inspect cargo and stop pills and powder at the border,” Biden said Tuesday. “Working with couriers like FedEx to inspect more packages for drugs. Strong penalties to crack down on fentanyl trafficking.”

The Biden administration announced sanctions against prominent Sinaloa cartel fentanyl trafficker Rivera Zazueta and traffickers Nelton Santiso Aguila and Jason Antonio Yang Lopez Jan. 30. The State Department deemed the sanctions “part of a whole-of-government effort to disrupt and dismantle the transnational criminal organizations that facilitate the illicit fentanyl supply chain and other illicit drug trafficking.”

