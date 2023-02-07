Biden Scolds SCOTUS For Overturning Roe — Right In Front Of Them

President Joe Biden attacked the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade during the annual state of the union address Tuesday as the justices responsible for the ruling sat in front of him.

Biden’s remarks come after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, while many states have limited or outright banned abortion since the court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The president criticized the Supreme Court’s decision in front of the justices and warned Congress that he would not be supportive of any attempts to codify Dobbs. (RELATED: Here’s What To Expect From Biden’s Second SOTU Address)

“Congress must restore the right the Supreme Court took away last year and codify Roe v. Wade to protect every woman’s constitutional right to choose,” Biden said. “Make no mistake; if Congress passes a national abortion ban, I will veto it.”

The president also criticized states that had passed abortion restrictions, calling them “extreme” and told the nation that he and Vice President Kamala Harris were determined to provide “reproductive health care and safeguard patient privacy.”

Several pro-life groups condemned the president’s statements, with one describing the speech as “tragic and frightening.”

“Americans will hear a tragic and frightening, but deeply misleading story about post-Dobbs America tonight – the idea that the pro-life movement is willing to let women die,” Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of SBA Pro-Life America, a pro-life student organization, said in a prepared statement. “That is a blatant lie. Biden and the Democrats could not be more out of step with America as they push abortion on demand for any reason, paid for by taxpayers, up to the moment of birth. In the new Dobbs era, every woman and every child should receive the rights and love and attention they deserve.”

President Brian Burch of CatholicVote, an organization looking to “inspire” Catholics to “live out the truths of our faith in public life,” echoed Dannenfelser’s comments in a prepared statement and warned Biden’s remarks simply contained “the same baseless, condescending, and divisive abortion euphemisms dressed up as efforts to empower women.”

The American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists also released a statement lamenting the lack of education women are given about the options they have besides abortion.

“Unfortunately, there are many abortion activists eager to exploit difficult situations like these and the people involved, to preserve the ability to kill preborn humans at any stage of pregnancy and for any reason,” the group said.

The White House and the Supreme Court did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

