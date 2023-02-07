‘Not Doing That’: Byron Donalds Fires Back At Dems Over Claims He’s Promoting ‘White Nationalist Conspiracy Theories’

Republican Florida Rep. Byron Donalds fired back after Democrats on the House Oversight Committee claimed members of his party on the are promoting “white nationalist conspiracy theories” by holding a hearing on the southern border crisis Tuesday.

Border Patrol chiefs from the Rio Grande Valley sector in Texas, Gloria Chavez, and Tucson sector in Arizona, John Modlin, testified before the committee to discuss the surge in illegal migration and smuggling activity at the U.S.-Mexico border. But the Democrats on the committee don’t support the premise of the hearing, calling it a platform to “amplify white nationalist conspiracy theories,” in a Tuesday tweet. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Declares Victory In Addressing ‘Root Causes Of Migration’ Amid Border Surge)

“For my colleagues on the other side of the aisle who want to state that we’re using this hearing for white nationalism, I’m not doing that! So, if you feel that strongly, come walk up to this side of the room and let’s talk about it face to face,” Donalds said.

REP. BYRON DONALDS: “For my colleagues…who wanna state that we’re using this hearing for white nationalism, I’m not doing that!…If you feel that strongly…let’s talk about it face to face.” pic.twitter.com/FbAShNAjPU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 7, 2023

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) authorities have seen record surges in illegal migration in recent years. In fiscal year 2022, the agency recorded more than 2.3 million migrants and more than 250,000 in December alone, making it the highest month on record.

