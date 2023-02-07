‘It’s A Pinata’: Former Trump Adviser Says DeSantis’ Moves Against Disney Make For Good ‘Primary Politics’

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida’s moves against Disney are good “primary politics,” a former campaign aide to Donald Trump said on CNN Tuesday.

DeSantis is supporting legislation in the Florida legislature that would remove Disney’s autonomy over the Reedy Creek Improvement District and instead have the district overseen by appointees of the Florida governor. The legislation was proposed in the wake of Disney and DeSantis clashing over a parental rights bill that he signed into law in March 2022. (RELATED: ‘The Corporate Kingdom Has Come To An End’: Florida Legislature To Strip Disney Of Self-Governing Status)

WATCH:

“It’s great politics, great for Republican primary politics, it’s phenomenal,” David Urban, an advisor to Trump’s 2016 campaign, told CNN host Erin Burnett. “He gets to battle against woke, against DEI [Diversity, Equity and Inclusion], against everything that the Republican base doesn’t like, especially on the heels of what Disney did.”

DeSantis, a potential 2024 candidate for the Republican nomination for president, led Trump, 49% to 40% in a poll commissioned by the Club for Growth.

Disney condemned the passage of the parental rights bill following pressure from employees of the company after DeSantis signed the bill into law.

“Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law,” the company said in a March 28, 2022 statement. “Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that.”

“Disney waded into a culture war when most companies backed off,” Urban said. “It’s a piñata.”

