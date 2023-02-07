‘Bullsh*t’: Border Agency Circulates Anti-Law Enforcement, ‘BLACK RESISTANCE’ Flier, Document Shows

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Privacy and Diversity recently circulated a Black History Month flier to agency personnel that presented anti-law enforcement figures and movements, according to a copy the Daily Caller News Foundation obtained.

The flier, which also promoted “BLACK RESISTANCE,” promoted a number of activists and movements, including Colin Kaepernick and Black Lives Matter. Kaepernick has advocated for abolishing the police along with the Black Lives Matter movement.(RELATED: ‘Absence’: Border Sheriff Says Biden Admin Failed To Respond To Calls For Help)

“CBP, like other law enforcement agencies, are rooted in white supremacy and a history of slave-catching. These images and videos depict a painful reminder that this country is so backwards, that we’re living in our past,” Black Lives Matter wrote in 2021.

The flier also featured an image of Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters, who encouraged anti-police protestors “to get more confrontational.”

Townhall first obtained the document.

Two Border Patrol agents who spoke with the DCNF said that they’re no longer surprised by messaging like this from their agency.

“I’m honestly not surprised,” one of the agents, who wished to remain anonymous as they weren’t authorized to speak, told the DCNF. “I think a lot of us are used to seeing stuff like this by now. It still puts a bad taste in my mouth, at the same time makes me laugh because I can’t believe people are still backing that bullshit.”

CBP didn’t respond to a request for comment.

