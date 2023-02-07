‘End The Destruction Of Our Country’: Trump Responds To Joe Biden’s State Of The Union

Former President Donald Trump responded to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address in a video released late Tuesday night after the speech.

The Daily Caller obtained a copy of the response, which Trump called the “real State of the Union.” Trump’s speech focuses on the border crisis, inflation, and high gas prices. He also says that Biden’s Department Of Justice is “waging war” on free speech and persecuting Biden’s political opponents. Trump mentions that he is running for president in 2024 and that he hopes to complete the “unfinished business” of making America great again.

“Over the past two years, under Biden, millions and millions of illegal aliens from 160 different countries have stormed across our southern border. Drug cartels are now raking in billions of dollars from smuggling poison to kill our people and to kill our children. Savage killers, rapists and violent criminals are being released from jail to continue their crime wave. And under Biden, the murder rate has reached the highest in the history of our country. Biden and the radical Democrats have wasted trillions of dollars and caused the worst inflation in half a century. Real wages are down 21 months in a row. Gas prices have soared and are now going up much higher than even before. And the typical American family is paying $2,200 in increased energy and food costs each year,” Trump said in his speech.

“Joe Biden’s weaponized Justice Department — and I’m a victim of it — is persecuting his political opponents. His administration is waging war on free speech. They are trying to indoctrinate and mutilate our children. He’s leading us to the brink of World War III. And on top of all of that, he’s the most corrupt president in American history, and it’s not even close. But the good news is we are going to reverse every single crisis, calamity and disaster that Joe Biden has created,” Trump continued. (RELATED: Here’s What To Expect From Biden’s Second SOTU Address)

“I am running for president to end the destruction of our country and to complete the unfinished business of making America great again. We will make our country better than ever before, and we will always put America first,” he added. (RELATED: PETER ROFF: Get Ready For Joe Biden To Misstate The Union)

Biden’s speech did not mention Trump and he also did not use the term MAGA Republicans, something Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy said that he urged the president that wouldn’t be “appropriate.”

Biden reportedly rehearsed his speech at Camp David with top officials this past weekend.