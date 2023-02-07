24 Red State AGs Demand Yelp Stop ‘Discriminating’ Against Crisis Pregnancy Centers

A coalition of 24 GOP state attorneys general sent a letter to Yelp opposing the company’s alleged discrimination against crisis pregnancy centers, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Tuesday.

The letter, addressed to Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman, argues that Yelp is “trending down” the same path Google started on in 2022, when the company was pressured to discriminate against crisis pregnancy centers in its search results and advertising by Democrats in Congress. Yelp began adding consumer notices to crisis pregnancy center profiles last year, which warned users that centers “provide limited medical services and may not have licensed medical professionals onsite,” Axios reported. (RELATED: DOJ Official Overseeing Prosecution Of Pregnancy Center Attacks Has A History Of Disparaging Them)

“Discriminating against the services of crisis pregnancy centers hinders women and families from accessing the life-affirming care and support that they need,” said Cameron in a statement. “Yelp’s decision to issue warnings on the profiles of crisis pregnancy centers but not on Planned Parenthood facility profiles places politics above the health and wellness of women and children, and we will do everything in our power to stop this discrimination.”

Today, we sent a letter to Yelp calling on the company to stop discriminating against crisis pregnancy centers in online consumer notices. These practices place politics above the health & wellness of women & children & it must stop. Read more: https://t.co/KKtWXwa0rU pic.twitter.com/N7JAwkFuih — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) February 7, 2023

The current consumer notice is overbroad, misleading and discriminatory, according to the coalition’s letter.

Yelp’s algorithm labels every crisis pregnancy center as offering limited medical services “regardless of the kind of medical services a center actually offers,” according to the letter.

As an example, the letter cites four of Kentucky’s dozens of pregnancy centers, highlighting the medical services they offer and licensed medical professionals multiple employ.

“The fact that Yelp has apparently applied the Consumer Notice only to crisis pregnancy centers means that Yelp has singled out crisis pregnancy centers for disparate treatment,” the letter states, noting that many abortion facilities lack adequate staffing with clinicians and the ability to handle complications related to surgery. “This sort of discrimination is unacceptable.”

The attorneys general from Kentucky, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming signed the letter.

Yelp did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

