Marjorie Taylor Greene Appears To Troll Biden With Prop Chinese Balloon Ahead Of SOTU

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is reportedly slated to troll President Joe Biden during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday night using a balloon.

Video footage circulating on Twitter shows Greene carrying around a massive white balloon, an apparent reference to the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down on Saturday after floating across the United States for days.

JUST IN – Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly plans to bring a white balloon to Biden’s SOTU pic.twitter.com/5qmUFkRYxt — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 7, 2023

The Biden administration shot down the balloon Saturday when it reached the Atlantic Ocean after being spotted above Montana. The state is home to the Malmstrom Air Force Base, where Minuteman III nuclear missiles are kept. (RELATED: ‘Where Are You Getting That Information?’ MSNBC Host Presses Dem On Trump Balloon Claim)

The balloon was first detected on Jan. 28 as it floated over Alaska before it made its way through Canada and eventually back over the continental U.S.. Biden was informed of the balloon on Tuesday and subsequently ordered the Pentagon to take it down as soon as it was safe. Officials at the Pentagon then said taking the balloon down posed a risk to those on the ground, which prompted officials to wait days.

China has since claimed ownership of the craft but insisted it was a weather balloon that veered off course. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Biden Administration’s decision to use the armed forces to shoot down the balloon was “clearly an excessive reaction that seriously violates international convention.”