People Can’t Stop Talking About Jill Biden Mouth Kissing Kamala’s Husband At SOTU

Twitter users have erupted over First Lady Jill Biden's lip-lock with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. [Screenshot Twitter Benny Johnson]

Brianna Lyman News and Commentary Writer
Twitter users have erupted over First Lady Jill Biden’s lip-lock with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

As the first lady made her way through the crowd of guests to her seat, she stopped to kiss Emhoff hello. The first lady planted a big smooch on Emhoff’s lips, prompting Twitter users to take note and react.

“Jill Biden From The Rafters!” Old Row tweeted.

“Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff share a kiss right on the lips at SOTU,” The Washington Examiner’s Gabe Kaminsky tweeted. (RELATED: MSNBC Host Says Dems Don’t Talk About ‘Economic Wins’ Because They’re ‘Mindful’ Of Those Hurting)

Cabot Phillips questioned whether the move was “normal” while Arthur Schwartz asked the question everyone plainly wants to know: “Why did Jill Biden kiss Doug Emhoff on the mouth?”

User Collin Rugg said he “didn’t see that one coming.”

Biden is addressing the nation, discussing legislation he has signed into law while also touting his record before a divided Congress.