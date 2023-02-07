There’s A Children’s Book About Pedophile Polar Bears

A California school district temporarily suspended its digital library after parents found that second-graders had access to books that feature sexual assault and pedophilic polar bears, according to The Blaze.

Yes, I’m dead serious.

Parents found the book “A Polar Bear in Love” on their second graders’ iPads. The book portrays an adult polar bear who falls in love with a baby seal and plans to marry the baby seal once it grows up.

Another video from the school’s digital library included the words “fuck” and “shit” as well as discussions about gay sexual assault, per the Blaze report.

What does this have to do with educating students? The correct answer is nothing.

