Rep. Lauren Boebert Accused Of Praying That Biden’s ‘Days Be Few’

Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has been accused of praying for President Joe Biden’s “days [to] be few” during the Spiritual and Leadership Training (SALT) Conference at Storehouse Dallas.

The Storehouse Dallas worship center hosted and streamed the service over the first weekend in February, during which Boebert spoke about her previous efforts to impeach the president.

“It’s all right. We pray for our presidents,” Boebert said, according to a clip shared by liberal PAC Patriot Takes. “You know, it says, ‘Let his days be few and another take his office.'”

“That’s why I filed articles of impeachment for Joe Biden. Unfortunately, he does have a really great insurance policy named Kamala Harris,” she continued, the clip shows. (RELATED: Lauren Boebert Stands Up To Trump, Calls McCarthy Endorsement A Mistake)

Boebert has since been accused of referencing Psalm 109:8 in her remarks, which wishes for the death of an opponent.

A spokesperson for Boebert denied the representative wished for Biden’s death at the SALT Conference.

“So that wasn’t a prayer, and it was clearly humor,” her office told the Daily Caller in a statement.

Boebert previously faced criticism after saying a similar statement at a church service in June 2022. The representative referenced the same Bible verse during the service at the Charis Christian Center in Colorado Springs, and was met with cheers from the audience, a video of the moment shows.