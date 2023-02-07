Biden Says Illegal Immigration Is ‘Down’ In SOTU

President Joe Biden claimed he’s succeeded in driving illegal migration “down” during his State of the Union Tuesday night.

Biden attributed his success to a new program allowing migrants from Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Haiti to qualify for parole if they have a sponsor. The president’s statement follows a record surge in illegal immigration in fiscal year 2022, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recorded more than 2.3 million migrant encounters and in December, when the agency recorded more than 250,000 migrant encounters, marking the highest month on record. (RELATED: Illegal Immigrants Believe The Border Is ‘Open’ Under Biden, Official Tells Congress)

“We now have a record number of personnel working to secure the border, arresting 8,000 human smugglers and seizing over 23,000 pounds of fentanyl in just the last several months. Since we launched our new border plan last month, unlawful migration from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela has come down 97%. But America’s border problems won’t be fixed until Congress acts,” Biden said.

Following the launch of the latest parole program, illegal migrant encounters at the southern border dipped from a seven-day average of 3,367 per day on Dec. 11 to a seven-day average of 115 on Jan. 24, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

NOW: Ahead of today’s House Oversight committee hearing I asked Border Patrol Chiefs @USBPChiefRGV and @USBPChiefTCA if they believe there’s a crisis at the southern border and if they’re concerned about the alarming numbers of illegal migrants evading arrest @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/zuOHKCHsxY — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) February 7, 2023

Biden pressured Congress to pass immigration reform in addition to amnesty for Dreamers and certain migrant workers.

“If you won’t pass my comprehensive immigration reform, at least pass my plan to provide the equipment and officers to secure the border. And a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, those on temporary status, farm workers, and essential workers,” he added.

