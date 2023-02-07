MSNBC Host Says Dems Don’t Talk About ‘Economic Wins’ Because They’re ‘Mindful’ Of Those Hurting

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle said Tuesday night that Democrats don’t tout their economic record because they’re bashful.

Ruhle joined “The Reid Out,” where host Joy Reid noted that recent polling indicates Americans are not happy with the state of the economy.

“People don’t necessarily feel good, because you know, prices are high, but it is factually incorrect to say the economy is in the toilet, we’re headed in the wrong direction,” Ruhle said. “While Republicans keep pushing this narrative, what Democrats really need to do right now is, ‘I’ll show you mine if you show me yours.’ I have spent the last week and a half, not just talking to the White House about this State of the Union address, but to Republicans to find out what are your policies that you are putting forth? What is it you want Joe Biden to cut? And they don’t have a unified message.”

Reid said Republicans’ messaging is just “theatrical” and that while voters often tell her they had more money under former President Donald Trump, it isn’t true. (RELATED: ‘Yeah, That’s Just Factually Wrong’: Jared Bernstein, Neil Cavuto Spar Over Economy)

“Republicans are the first to get out of the gate and say the economy is great, and the thing is, the economy is never totally great or totally terrible for everyone,” Ruhle said. “It’s a complicated economy. However, Democrats do need to do a better job running a victory lap on economic wins. They’re so careful and mindful and they think, listen, there’s some Americans that are left out. I’ve said it to you before, unless every kid in America has a cupcake, they’re unwilling to sing ‘Happy Birthday.'”

A recent poll conducted by ABC News/The Washington Post found four in 10 Americans say their financial situation has gotten worse since Biden took office. Forty-one percent of those polled said they are financially worse off now than they were prior to Biden taking office.