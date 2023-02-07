‘Ideological Purity Tests’: University Department Docks Applicants Who Don’t Commit To Diversity, Equity And Inclusion

Texas Tech University’s biology department considers applicants’ diversity statements when evaluating potential hires, according to documents obtained by National Association of Scholars fellow John Sailer.

The documents showed how search committee members identified lack of commitment toward Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) as a weakness, while commitments toward DEI were labeled as strengths.

“These documents definitively show that some universities heavily weigh diversity statements, and that diversity statement evaluations can easily become ideological purity tests,” Sailer told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Texas Tech University (TTU) search committees considered candidates’ commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) when evaluating them for job positions through written statements and interview questions, according to documents obtained by National Association of Scholars (NAS) fellow John Sailer.

Search committees in the school’s biology department took notes on how candidates answered questions about DEI during interviews and considered their answers throughout the hiring process, according to the documents obtained by Sailer through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. Diversity statements require applicants to demonstrate their commitment to advancing DEI and have been criticized by opponents as serving as a political “litmus test.” (RELATED: Medical Schools Are Offering ‘Incentives’ For Departments That Hit Diversity Targets: REPORT)

“It’s especially notable that one job candidate was penalized for not describing the difference between ‘equity’ and ‘equality,'” Sailer told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “This is a common trope in DEI training, often accompanied by a cheezy cartoon, and it’s virtually always used to make the argument that equality of opportunity is not enough. Suddenly, not repeating a decidedly political talking point can damage a biologist’s job prospects. That’s kind of crazy.”

TTU’s biology department requires search committees to prioritize DEI in the hiring process, according to its archived resolution on DEI. Members must also provide a report to the department outlining diversity metrics and about the implementation of the statements.

“Diversity statement policies are often ambiguous, and many people deny that they’re used as ideological litmus tests, or that they’re weighed heavily at all,” Sailer told the DCNF. “I wanted to get some first-hand info about how these statements are used, and I think these documents provide an excellent piece of evidence for the ongoing debate over DEI statements.”

NEW: At Texas Tech, each search committee in the biology department was required to submit a report on how they evaluated job candidates’ diversity statements. Through a records request, I’ve acquired these reports. I explore them @WSJopinion.https://t.co/W9YwG7wqh9 — John Sailer (@JohnDSailer) February 7, 2023

One candidate was flagged for saying “that DEI is not an issue because he respects his students and treats them equally.” The candidate also defined “diversity” as “a country of origin” and reportedly did not mention women, the documents reveal.

Search committee members listed minimal DEI understanding as a “weakness” for multiple applicants.

However, search committee members praised candidates for showing interest and understanding toward DEI.

One candidate’s strengths were listed as being “clear on difference between African diaspora of scientists and African Americans” and pledged to boost “inclusivity in lab” by establishing diversity as a theme and preventing micro-aggressions.

Another candidate got the green light for including a “land acknowledgement” during the interview, according to the documents.

“These documents definitively show that some universities heavily weigh diversity statements, and that diversity statement evaluations can easily become ideological purity tests,” Sailer explained.

The department rates candidates on a scale of 1 to 5 regarding their “knowledge of” and “track record of advancing” DEI, according to an archived rubric sheet.

Candidates received fewer points for having “vague” or “little” knowledge of DEI, or for conflating the terms or appearing uncomfortable when discussing them. They receive more points for demonstrating knowledge and interest in DEI.

“This understanding can result from personal experiences as well as an investment in learning about the experiences of those with identities different from their own,” the rubric reads.

Additionally, candidates receive fewer points for participating in little to no activities related to DEI, not going beyond expectations of faculty, being vague or only attending workshops to educate themselves on DEI.

Candidates scored higher points on the rubric sheet for displaying a multi-year track record of DEI-related activities, organizing or speaking at DEI workshops or serving as a leader in an organization for “underrepresented individuals.”

The rubric also scores candidates on how they intend to advance DEI in the department if hired.

TTU and the department did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.